Nora El Hourch’s Toronto Title ‘Sisterhood,’ a ‘Deeply Personal’ Drama About Sexual Harassment, Boarded by Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has acquired international sales rights to Nora El Hourch’s debut feature “Sisterhood” (“HLM Pussy”) ahead of its world premiere at Toronto. The timely film will play in the competitive Platform section.

“Sisterhood” follows three inseparable teenagers who face a public outcry after posting a video that exposes someone who attacked them. Faced with threats, they must choose between deleting the video or continuing to fight.

“Sisterhood” boasts a cast of newcomers, including Léah Aubert, Médina Diarra and Salma Takaline, as well as Bérénice Bejo, the Cannes and Cesar award-winning of “The Past” and “The Artist.” Philippe Gompel is producing for Manny Films and La Prod in Morocco is co-producing. Paname Distribution will be handling French distribution.

“Nora El Hourch’s energetic debut feature boldly puts the spotlight on the way sexual harassment is dealt with in the French projects,” said Memento Intl. The company said “Sisterhood” deftly addresses social discrepancies.

El Hourch said premiering “Sisterhood” in Toronto is “a dream turned into reality, the result of a decade-long, tireless effort.”

The filmmaker added that “Sisterhood” was “deeply personal” to her. “I drew from my own experience with sexual harassment to tell the story of a group of girls, who despite their differences can get along and grow stronger together,” she continued.

El Hourch said she “wanted to explore the complexities around the notion of consent within the #MeToo movement.”

The helmer previously directed the short film “A Few Seconds,” which played at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2015 and portrays five girls struggling to overcome their past trauma at a Paris women’s shelter. The film was showcased at over 30 prestigious festivals worldwide, including Toronto and SXSW.

“Sisterhood” joins Memento International’s 2023 lineup, which also features Sarajevo Competition title “Europa” by Sudabeh Mortezai, Cannes winners “Omen” by Baloji and “Lost Country” by Vladimir Perisic, as well as Cannes crowdpleaser “Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe.” Memento International also boasts Liu Jian’s Berlinale and Annecy competition animated title “Art College 1994,” Anthony Chen’s Sundance title “Drift” starring Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat, and “Fremont” by Babak Jalali.