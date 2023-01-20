‘14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reveals Representation and Inclusion Focused Multi-Million Content Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, distribution and technology company Noah Media Group has revealed a multi-million dollar content fund.

While the exact amount of the fund was not disclosed, Noah will finance and produce four global documentary projects through it, over the next 18 months. Three of the four films are already in production and the Noah team is taking meetings at Sundance this week towards greenlighting the fourth.

Details of the projects, which are focused on representation and inclusion both on and off-screen, will be revealed imminently. Themes explored by the projects will include race, identity, sexuality, gender and disability, in partnership with well known names in entertainment and sport.

Noah’s recent credits include mountaineering-themed Emmy and Grierson nominated Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” and soccer-focused Venice TV Awards-winning “Arsene Wenger: Invincible” with Amazon and co-producers Federation Entertainment.

Nearing completion are an access-all-areas documentary on British boxing champion Ricky Hatton and feature documentary “Villeneuve Pironi,” focusing on the friendship and rivalry between Formula 1 legends, Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, both in partnership with Sky Studios and NBCUniversal.

Noah founder and CEO John McKenna said: “The content fund is a great step for the business in terms of owning our own destiny and backing our wonderful team. We are delighted to be partnering with some incredible people to share their extraordinary stories, ranging from global icons through to little known human stories with global themes and scope.”

Noah’s head of distribution Drew Masters, who is representing Noah at Sundance, added: “Our belief is that at their best, documentaries can provide an opportunity to challenge perceptions and gain new perspectives, whilst consistently engaging on an emotional level. The three projects that we are currently producing with the content fund are all fantastic examples of this belief in practice, and we are excited to be attending Sundance this year to discuss opportunities for our films and the fund.”

The first three projects financed by the fund are expected to release in 2024.