Nigerian Gay Drama ‘All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White’ Picked up by Coccinelle Sales Ahead of Berlin Panorama Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has acquired world rights to Nigerian director Babatunde Apalowo’s gay-themed drama “All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White,” ahead of the film’s Berlin Film Festival launch.

“All the Colours” is the feature film debut of Apalowo, who was born in Ogbagi-Akoko, Nigeria, and is U.K.-based. Pic is world premiering in Berlin’s Panorama section. Apalowo also wrote and produced the restrained and tender drama about two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off. During long trips exploring the city they develop a deep affection for each other. But in a society which considers homosexuality taboo, they feel the pressure of social norms.

Five years ago, the Nigerian government signed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, which essentially bans gay relationships.

Coccinelle, which is run by sales agent Francesca Breccia, closed the deal with with Nigeria-based Polymath Pictures which produced “All the Colours” in tandem with Polymath Pictures, 2o9ine Films, Creative Blacks Production, and Realm360 Production.

“All the Colours” is produced by Damilola E. Orimogunje, while Ezra Olubi serves as executive producer, and Nkechi Okere as associate producer. The film’s co-producers are Babatunde Apalowo, Imafidon Gift Jesurobo-Owie, David Wyte.

“I feel honored to represent Apalowo’s film and to work with directors who are giving brave voices to stories and characters with urgent social messages,” Breccia said in a statement.

Coccinelle has been increasingly handling LGBTQ dramas such as Italy’s “The Neighbor,” and “Mom + Mom,” and and Iran’s “At the end of Evin,” among other titles.