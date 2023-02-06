Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.”

Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada.

In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

After her breakout role in “It Follows,” Monroe has had further starring roles in “The Guest” and “Greta and Watcher,” building out her profile as a 21st century horror star.

Meanwhile, Cage has recently enjoyed critically acclaimed roles in the films “Pig,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and will next star in the forthcoming film “Butcher’s Crossing.”

Black Bear International will launch international sales at this month’s European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are represent domestic rights to the film.

“Longlegs” is the latest horror-thriller project to be offered to buyers at EFM, with sales agents hoping that the box office success of films such as “M3GAN” and “Smile” will bring distributors to the table.

Cloth and Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group is producing and fully financing “Longlegs.” C2 Motion Picture Group most recently co-financed Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon,” directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire.

Producers are Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “Pig”), Dan Kagan (“Significant Other”), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Insidious”), Caplan (“Babylon”) and Chris Ferguson (“Child’s Play”). Cloth (“Joker”) and Fred Berger (“La La Land”) and John Friedberg (“Greenland”) are executive producers.

Maika Monroe is represented by WME and Entertainment 360.