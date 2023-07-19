French Actor-Director Nicolas Bedos Being Investigated on Rape, Sexual Assault Charges Following Three Complaints

French actor-director Nicolas Bedos, who is facing trial in February 2024 for an alleged sexual assault under the influence of alcohol dating from June 1, is now being investigated on rape and sexual assault charges after three complaints were filed with the Paris prosecutor.

News of the preliminary investigation was first reported in a bombshell investigative report published by French outlet Mediapart. The investigation cites four women, two of whom addressed a letter to the public prosecutor. The prosecutor’s spokesperson confirmed to Variety that a preliminary investigation was opened on July 5 on charges of alleged sexual assault and rape “after receiving three distinct complaints against Nicolas Bedos.”

Bedos’ attorney Julia Minkowski declined to comment.

One of the three complaints was filed by a female actor and screenwriter who also spoke to Mediapart on the basis of anonymity and is accusing Bedos of having sexually assaulted and raped her in 1999. At the time, Bedos was working for Canal+ as an artistic advisor and talent scout, and she was a 26-year-old aspiring actor who was waiting tables. The rape accusation is no longer admissible since it took place beyond France’s 20-year statute of limitations.

Another complaint originates from a woman who became friends with Bedos as teenagers. She claims he sexually assaulted her in August 2017 during a holiday at the home he had rented with his then-girlfriend.

Mediapart reported that the two women, who know each other, decided to speak out and file their testimonies to the prosecutor after learning of the alleged sexual assault that occurred on June 1 in a Parisian club. Bedos, who allegedly put his hand on a woman’s crotch, previously said through his attorney that he “does not remember” the incident, and that “what occurred could only have been accidental, under the influence of drunkenness.”

Bedos is best known for writing and directing the film “La Belle Epoque,” which played at Cannes and won numerous Cesar Awards in 2020, including best supporting actress for Fanny Ardant, original screenplay for Bedos and Dora Tillier and production design.

Bedos recently wrapped directing the Prime Video original series “Alphonse,” which stars Oscar winner Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) as a chameleonic male escort on a mission to please women and satisfy all their wishes. The series, produced by Alain Goldman, has a budget in the $20-million range. Prime Video was planning to launch the show in the near future, but is understood to be holding internal discussions about the fate of the show.

Reached by Variety, Prime Video and Goldman’s company declined to comment.