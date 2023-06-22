French Actor-Filmmaker Nicolas Bedos Placed in Police Custody for Alleged Sexual Assault

French actor-director Nicolas Bedos has been placed in police custody in Paris following a police complaint filed by a woman for an alleged sexual assault, Variety has confirmed.

The alleged incident occurred during the night of June 1 in a Parisian club where Bedos allegedly put his hand on the crotch of the woman who was wearing jeans, according to news agency AFP, which reported that it had access to the police complaint. Bedos’ attorney Julia Minkowski declined to comment. A source close to Bedos told French journalists that if such act had occurred, it had to be “accidental.” Bedos has been in custody since Wednesday afternoon.

A critically acclaimed actor and filmmaker, Bedos is best known for “La Belle Epoque” which played at Cannes and won best supporting actress for Fanny Ardant, original screenplay for Bedos and Dora Tillier and production design at the Cesar Awards in 2020, out of 11 nominations.

He recently wrapped a big-budget series for Prime Video, “Alphonse,” starring Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) as a chameleon-like male escort on a mission to please women and satisfy all their wishes. The series, whose exact plot has not yet been revealed, “tackles the relations between men and women in a way that should resonate in today’s world,” said its producer Alain Goldman.

Bedos’ latest film, “Mascarade” played at Cannes, out of competition, in 2022. The film, which stars Pierre Niney, Marine Vacth, Isabelle Adjani and Francois Cluzet, is a heist romance set on the French Riviera.