Paul Mescal, Letitia Wright Among Honorees at Newport Beach Film Festival Event in London

Paul Mescal, Letitia Wright and Gemma Chan are among those set to be honored at the Newport Beach Film Festival’s U.K. honors in London.

Eleven actors have been shortlisted for their outstanding work in film and television.

The Newport Beach Film Festival, one of the States’ largest luxury lifestyle film festivals, has included a U.K. showcase in its line-up since its inception 24 years ago. In 2015 the festival extended its partnership with the U.K. by hosting an event in London honoring top British talent.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event now returns in person, in partnership with Variety. The honorees will be presented with their awards at a central London ceremony hosted by Edith Bowman, which will take place on Feb. 16, ahead of the BAFTAs.

Among those selected are “Aftersun” star Mescal, Wright, who appeared in “Black Panther; Wakanda Forever,” and Chan, who stars in “Don’t Worry Darling,” who are set to be honored as 2023’s Artists of Distinction alongside Taron Egerton (“Blackbird”), Naomi Ackie (“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), and Toby Jones (“Empire of Light”). Artists of Distinction awards are presented to actors who have “given stellar performances in a wide range of roles and have captivated audiences around the world on the big and small screen.”

This year’s Breakout honorees – those who have given “unique and distinct performances early in their careers” – include Micheal Ward (“Empire of Light”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Lydia West (“Inside Man”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), and Aimee Lou-Wood (“Living”).

“Living,” which stars Bill Nighy, is also being recognized with an award for Outstanding Achievement in British Cinema. Producers Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen, and writer Kazuo Ishiguro, are expected to attend to accept the award.

The London event will also include Variety’s shortlist of 10 Brits to Watch, who will be honored in person.

More recipients are set to be announced soon.

“Newport Beach Film Festival is invested in championing unique and extraordinary talent, and our U.K. honors have a long history of highlighting the unrivalled creative British and Irish talent working in our industry today,” said Gary Sherwin, president and CEO of Newport Beach & Company. “After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be back in London, to celebrate the enormous contribution these actors and the British creative industry as a whole make within the global entertainment community.”