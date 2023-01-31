Netflix Orders Swedish Comedy Slasher Movie ‘The Conference’ From SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is re-teaming with SF Studios on “The Conference,” a high-concept Swedish comedy slasher film based on a novel by Mats Strandberg, one of Scandinavia’s most successful horror writers.

Patrik Eklund (“We Got This”) directed the film with a cast led by Katia Winter (“Sleepy Hollow”), Adam Lundgren (“Hilma”) and Eva Melander (“Border”).

Penned by Thomas Moldestad, the movie revolves around a team-building conference attended by municipal employees which spirals into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. Simultaneously, a mysterious figure begins stalking and murdering the participants one-by-one.

SF Studios, which previously delivered “Snabba Cash,” “Red Dot,” “Loving Adults” and “Ehrengard” for Netflix, is producing the film which is slated to be released globally on the streamer later this year. The shoot recently wrapped.

Strandberg is also an executive producer of film. His books have been published in over 30 countries. His successful book “The Circle,” written together with Sara B. Elfgren, was also adapted into a feature film in 2015.

“It has been fantastic to serve as an executive producer on “The Conference.” We’ve had way better atmosphere in our meetings, than the characters in the film,” said the author. “Thomas Moldestad and Patrik Eklund have done an incredible job of capturing not only the blood and the tension, but also the humor and the everyday awkwardness that can only take place at a Swedish conference,” Strandberg continued.

Eklund previously directed series such as “The Gambling Scandal,””We Got This” and the short films “Finito” and “The Infection.”

“It is an honor to bring ‘The Conference’ to the screen together with SF Studios and Netflix. With Mats Strandberg’s unique novel as a model and a phenomenal cast, this film has all the potential to become a future classic,” said Eklund, who described the project as a “very bloody, entertaining, and gripping story about the unsung anti-heroes of the public sector.”

Ina Sohlberg, who is producing the film at SF Studios, said being able to make a film like “The Conference” is “a dream come true.”

“The collaboration with Mats Strandberg, our screenwriter Thomas Moldestad and director Patrik Eklund has been inspired and joyful,” said Sohlberg.