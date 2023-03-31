Netflix Orders SF Studios’ Swedish Coming-of-Age Drama ‘A Part of You’ With Michaela Hamilton, Sigge Eklund On Board

Netflix has ordered “A Part of You,” a Swedish coming-of-age drama penned by Michaela Hamilton (“Eagles,” “A Class Apart”).

Produced by SF Studios, the film will mark the directorial feature debut of Sigge Eklund, an acclaimed author and podcast host in Sweden. “A Part of You” will start production in Sweden later this summer and release globally on Netflix in 2024.

“A Part of You” portrays the experience of a 17 year old girl, Agnes, whose older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: She’s the most popular girl at school and has a boyfriend. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself.

”I’ve been waiting my whole life for a screenplay that captures the horror and the magic of being a teenager,” said Eklund. “When I read Michaela Hamilton’s story I was blown away by the fact that it was all in there. The desperation and the beauty and that sense of urgency that you can only feel when you are 17,” Eklund continued.

Hamilton said “this story is deeply personal to me, as I lost my 19-year-old brother in an accident seven years ago.”

“I felt compelled to write about both sides of loss – the immense pain of it, but also the love and hope that can emerge in the process,” Hamilton added.

The film is produced by Stefan H. Lindén (“Eagles”) and Alexandra Thönnersten (“Eagles”) for SF Studios, with Tim King as executive producer. The producers said the film’s “story really pierces straight into our hearts.”