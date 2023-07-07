Netflix, Constantin Film Seal Long-Term Partnership 

In a broad-based deal, Netflix and Germany’s Constantin Film, one of Europe’s biggest production-distribution companies behind the “Resident Evil” film franchise and TV series “Shadowhunters,” have struck an exclusive long-term partnership.

The powerful alliance sees Netflix acquiring pay distribution rights to Constantin Film’s theatrical productions in the German-speaking region. These include national and international original and co-produced films, as well as films acquired for cinema or straight-to-video (STV) release.

Titles will be made available to Netflix subscribers on an SVOD basis 10-12 months after their theatrical release. In return, Netflix will contribute significantly to the financing of these productions. The new agreement grants Netflix licensed access to Constantin Film’s existing film and series catalog, it added.

The deal takes in future productions involving standout talent in front of and behind the camera, such as Bora Dagtekin, director of blockbuster comedy series “F… You, Goethe.”

More specifically, Netflix will have exclusive pay rights to “Chantal im Märchenland,” the upcoming fantasy spin-off from the “F… You, Goethe” franchise whose three first movie installments have punched 7.3 million, 7.7 million and 6 million admissions respectively in Germany.

Also in the deal is a future production from Tim Fehlbaum, writer-director of 2021 English-language sci-fi thriller “Tides” (aka “The Colony”), and upcoming titles involving Jella Haase, Peter Saarsgard, Ben Chaplin, John Magaro, Leonie Benesch, Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens, and many others, Constantin Film announced.

Renown for its international productions and big buys of foreign films at markets, Constantin Film has for years run a robust local movie production business which has seen it produce 36 of the 100 biggest German box office hits over 2000-19.

Five German films featured in Europe’s Top 25 highest grossing movies in 2022, a number only bested by France, according to the Marché du Film’s 2023 Focus.

The Netflix deal gives Constantin a stable pay window partner and ally in scaling up on their productions, both targeting Germany and international markets.

Over the last two decades it has consistently scored as Germany’s biggest national home market distributor.

“Constantin Film is a fantastic and important partner for Netflix, and we are excited to take our collaboration to the next level,” said Katja Hofem, VP content at Netflix GAS.

She added: ”Diversity and quality are important to our subscribers when it comes to our series and films. Whatever their taste, mood, or who they are watching with, our goal is to ensure that everyone on Netflix finds content that inspires them. The exceptional local productions with Constantin Film make a significant contribution to this. At the same time, the co-financing model for German films further solidifies our presence in the local film industry.”

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, commented: “I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Netflix. This output deal for our theatrical productions will allow Constantin Film to continue creating exceptional productions and underscores our commitment to first- ate films. We believe that through this alliance, both we and our artists will be able to continue delivering successful, innovative, and captivating stories to our audiences.”