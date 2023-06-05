Ncuti Gatwa, Asif Kapadia, Terri White to Judge BMW, BFI U.K. Filmmaking Competition – Global Bulletin

COMPETITION

Actor Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education,” the upcoming “Doctor Who”), filmmaker Asif Kapadia (“Amy”) and journalist-turned-screenwriter Terri White, who’s memoir “Coming Undone” is being adapted for Netflix, will serve as judges on the BMW Filmmaking Challenge. The competition is the result of a partnership between BMW and the BFI that aims to support aspiring U.K. filmmakers and uncover fresh perspectives in the film industry.

The initiative was launched earlier this year by BAFTA winner Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”). The BFI has shortlisted five teams from some 400 applications, awarding each a £10,000 ($12,430) production budget, access to 8K camera equipment and mentoring from Coel. Inspired by the all-electric BMW i7 and its ultra-wide 31.3-inch rear-passenger theatre screen, the challenge is designed to stretch filmmakers artistically and bring their stories to life in 90 seconds under the theme Evolving Perspectives.

The films are now in production, judging will take place in September, with the winning short premiering at the closing night of the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October as part of the closing night gala.

Gatwa said: “I was drawn to this project because short film is the trajectory for emerging voices to flourish, it’s an exciting time for the genre.” Kapadia said: “Continuing to build a body of work that demonstrates your capabilities as a filmmaker and building industry connections is key to success, that’s why I wanted to be involved in this project.”

COMMISSION

Following the success of gay dating show “I Kissed a Boy,” BBC Three has commissioned “I Kissed A Girl,” to be produced by ITV Studios‘ Twofour and hosted by pop star and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue. In the 10-part series, 10 single girls are matched up, and meet for the first time with a kiss. Before they arrive, the girls are matched based on what they’re looking for in a partner.

Casting is now open for the series. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, controller for youth audiences, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, head of factual entertainment and events, Catherine Catton and the commissioning editor is Max Gogarty. Executive producers are Louise Hutchinson, David Brindley and Dan Gray.