Nata­lie Port­man will be honored at the 49th edition of Deauville Amer­i­can Film Fes­ti­val, which will bestow her with its Deau­ville Talent Award. She will attend a screening of her new film, Todd Haynes’ sex scandal drama “May Decem­ber,” at the festival, which runs from Sept. 1 to 10.

Among her career highlights, the festival singles out her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan,” for which she won an Oscar in 2011. She was also an Oscar nominee for Mike Nichols’ “Closer” in 2005 and Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie” in 2017.

Other standout roles the festival pointed to were her performances in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” in 1999, Anthony Minghella’s “Cold Mountain” in 2003, and Kar-Wai Wong’s “My Blueberry Nights” in 2007.

“All of these roles are marked by her ambivalent presence, a blend of strength and fragility,” the festival commented.

Other performances picked out for a mention include James McTeigue’s “V for Vendetta” in 2005, Justin Chadwick’s “The Other Boleyn Girl” in 2008 and Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in 2022.

The festival added: “Throughout her journey, she has been able to prove her ability to portray all types of characters with depth and accuracy.”

It also noted her move behind the camera as director and co-writer of 2015’s “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” in which she also starred.

Upcoming roles for the actor include Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake,” which was created by Alma Har’el. Portman executive produces along with her producing partner, Sophie Mas.



