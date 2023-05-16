Ursula Corberó Starrer ‘Kill The Jockey’ to Film Factory, ViX (EXCLUSIVE)

Luis Ortega has wrapped production in Argentina on “Kill the Jockey,” starring Úrsula Corberó (“Money Heist”) and Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (“120 BPM”), which is shaping up as one of the biggest upcoming movies from Latin America.

Ortega’s follow-up to 2018 Un Certain Regard hit “El Angel,” which sold worldwide and set a box office record in Argentina, “Kill the Jockey” has been snapped up for international sales by Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment, which also sold “El Angel.”

TelevisaUnivision VOD service ViX will roll out “Kill the Jockey” in the U.S. and Latin America. Scanbox handles distribution in Scandinavia.

“Kill the Jockey’s” top-notch cast also features Daniel Giménez Cacho (“Bardo,” “Zama”) and Mariana Di Girólamo (“Ema,”,”La Jauría”).

It turns on Remo (Pérez Biscayart), the best jockey of his generation, whose addictions, however, have gradually tainted his former glory. Corberó plays Abril, a fellow jockey, who is torn between having a child and the lure of fame. Both race for Sirena (Giménez Cacho), a powerful mobster. When Remo has an accident racing, Abril attempts to save him before Sirena’s manhunt tracks him down. But in Remo something has changed forever.

Rei Pictures, which also produces Felipe Gálvez’s Un Certain Regard title “The Settlers,” produces “Kill the Jockey” with El Despacho (Argentina), Infinity Hill (U.S.), Warner Music Entertainment and Exile Content.