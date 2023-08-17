‘My Mother, the Monster,’ About a Mom Who Dons a Scary Mask, Wins CineLink Award

Olivér Rudolf’s “My Mother, the Monster” has won the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award at Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink, its industry section that featured projects from Southeast Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The Hungarian feature film project, which is produced by Genovéva Petrovits at Kino Alfa, received a cash prize of €20,000 ($21,727).

The film focuses on Éva, a mother in her forties who is disappointed with her life and tired of feeling insignificant. She finds a new identity behind a scary monster mask which liberates her.

The Post Republic Award, in the CineLink Work in Progress section, went to “One of Those Days Where Hemme Dies,” directed by Murat Fıratoğlu. The project, which is produced by Nefes Polat at Turkey’s Nefes Films, receives post-production services worth €30,000.

The film shows one day in the life of Eyüp, a poor guy in the city, working hard drying and salting tomatoes under the summer sun. He gets frustrated about not being given his daily wage and decides to kill Hemme, but the two men end up at a wedding together.

The CineLink Impact Award went to Ensar Altay’s “Kanto,” produced by Suleyman Civliz at Turkey’s Fikirdöküm. It receives production services worth €20,000. It is a story about an older woman who disappears on a snowy evening. Her friends, the police, and even her family think she has just run away and wants to be alone, so they stop looking for her, except for one person.

The Female Voices Cinelink Award and €10,000 went to drama series “Connections,” created by Tea Korolija, Maja Todorović and Srđan Šaper, and produced by Serbia’s Adrenalin. It is an anthology series that explores various aspects of romantic relationships, delving deep into the characters’ psychology and examining how society and the environment influence them.

The Croatian Audiovisual Center Drama Award, with a €15,000 cash prize, was won by North Macedonian TV series “Adventures of a Turbo Folk Princess.” The creators are Andrey Volkashin and Peter Vulchev, and the production company is Oxo Production. After accidentally poisoning her gangster fiancé, clumsy sweetheart Vaska runs away with his money to fulfil her dream of becoming a pop star, mentored by the short-tempered prostitute Eboni.

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD – €20,000

Jury: Eleni Chandrinou, Greek National Representative Eurimages; Labina Mitevska, Sisters&Brother Mitevski; Oliver Neumann, Freibeuterfilm Gmbh

Winner: “My Mother, the Monster”

Director: Olivér Rudolf

Production Company: Kino Alfa

Country: Hungary

FILM CENTER MONTENEGRO AND FILM CENTER SERBIA CINELINK AWARD

Jury: Ivan Karl, Film Center Serbia; Sanja Jovanović, Film Center Montenegro; Behrooz Hashemian, Silkroad Production; Čedomir Kolar, A.S.A.P. Films

Film Center Montenegro Cinelink Award – €10,000

Winner: “A Long Embrace”

Director: Gabriel Tzafka

Production company: Wild at Heart

Country: Greece

Film Center Serbia Cinelink Award – € 10,000

Winner: “Primavera”

Director: Dušan Kasalica

Production company: Meander Film

Country: Montenegro

ARTEKINO INTERNATIONAL PRIZE – €6,000

Jury: Mathilde Hersant, Arte France Cinéma

Winner: “Antonivka”

Director: Kateryna Gornostai

Production company: Moon Man

Country: Ukraine

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET & CINELINK DRAMA

FEMALE VOICES CINELINK AWARD, FILM CENTER SLOVENIA – €10,000

Jury: Nataša Bučar, Film Center Slovenia; Anamaria Antoci, Tangaj Productions; Tamara Tatishvili, Focal Medici

Winner: “Connections”

Creators: Tea Korolija, Maja Todorović, Srđan Šaper

Production companies: Adrenalin

Country: Serbia

CINELINK DRAMA

Jury: Srđan Vuletić, director; Cia Edström, Göteborg Film Festival; Danna Stern, In Transit Productions

Croatian Audiovisual Center Drama Award – €15,000

Winner: “Adventures of a Turbo Folk Princess”

Creators: Andrey Volkashin, Peter Vulchev

Production Company: Oxo Production

Countries: North Macedonia and Bulgaria

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award – €2,000

Winner: “Amazons of Istanbul”

Creators: Nisan Dağ, Müge Özen

Production company: Solis Film

Country: Turkey

CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS

Jury: Sébastien Chesneau, Cercamon; Petra Gobel, Post Republic; Esra Demirkiran, Turkish National Radio Television; Jim Kolmar, South By Southwest Film Festival; Jean-Marc Zekri, Quinzaines Des Cinéastes

Turkish National Radio Television Award – €25,000

Winner: “As If You Were Never Here”

Director: Eti Tsicko

Production companies: Lama Films, Intrigó Internazionale and 20 Steps

Countries: Israel, Italy and Georgia

Post Republic Award – In Kind Post-Production Services Worth €30,000

Winner: “One of Those Days Where Hemme Dies”

Director: Murat Fıratoğlu

Production company: Nefes Films

Country: Turkey

CINELINK IMPACT AWARD

Jury: Faridah Gbadamosi, Tribeca Enterprises; Amy Shepherd, Think-Film Impact Production; Rory Thost, Participant

Think-Film Impact Production – €20,000 In Kind

Winner: “Kanto”

Director: Ensar Altay

Production company: Fikirdöküm

Country: Turkey

DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE

Jury: Tereza Keilova, HBO Europe; Eugen Kelemen, Avanpost; Catherine Leclef, Cat&Docs; Marcel Maiga, Dok Leipzig; Lejla Dedić, Al Jazeera Balkans; Sofia Tocar, Institute of Documentary Film

Avanpost Award – In Kind Post-Production Services Worth €20,000

Winner: “Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement”

Director: Rati Tsiteladze

Production company: Artway Film

Country: Georgia

Cat&Docs Award – €2,000

Winner: “Your Life Without Me”

Director: Anna Rubi

Production company: Somnus Film

Countries: Hungary, Sweden

HBO Max Award – €2,000

Winner: “Adelina: Symphony of Longing and Estrangement”

Director: Rati Tsiteladze

Production company: Artway Film

Country: Georgia

Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival/Ajb Doc Award – €2,000

Winner: “Pavilion 6”

Director: Goran Dević

Production company: 15th Art Productions

Country: Croatia

East Silver Caravan Award – In Kind Distribution Service Worth €3,500

Winner: “Your Life Without Me”

Director: Anna Rubi

Production company: Somnus Film

Countries: Hungary, Sweden

Dok Leipzig Preview Award – Invitation to Present a Project at Dok Leipzig 2023

Winner: “Pavilion 6”

Director: Goran Dević

Production company: 15th Art Productions

Country: Croatia