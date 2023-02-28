Music Box Unveils Trailer for ‘Revoir Paris’ Boasting Cesar-Winning Performance by Virginie Efira (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box is unveiling the trailer for “Revoir Paris,” a French drama boasting a Cesar-winning performance by Virginie Efira. The movie, which bowed at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and played at Toronto, will have its New York premiere on June 23 at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Film Center.

A meditation on healing, the film tells the story of Mia (Efira), a married translator who survived a mass shooting in a Paris restaurant, and feels haunted by the trauma, yet unable to recollect memories of the tragic attack. Determined to reconstruct the sequence of events and reestablish a sense of normalcy, Mia finds herself repeatedly returning to the bistro where the shooting happened. In the process she forms bonds with fellow survivors, including banker Thomas (Benoît Magimel) and teenager Félicia (Nastya Golubeva). Efira, who just won a Cesar Award for her role in the film, stars opposite Magimel, the Cesar-winning actor of “Pacifiction,” as well as Grégoire Colin (“Both Sides of the Blade”) and Golubeva (“Annette”).

“Revoir Paris” was inspired by the experiences of Winocour’s brother, who survived the November 2015 terrorist attack at the Paris concert hall the Bataclan. She penned the script in collaboration with Marcia Romano and Jean-Stéphane Bron.

Winocour, a graduate of the prestigious French film school La Femis, made her feature debut with the historical drama “Augustine” which played at Cannes’ Critics Week. She went on to direct “Disorder” with Matthias Schoenarts and Diane Kruger and “Proxima” with Eva Green and Matt Dillon which won San Sebastian’s Special Jury Prize and played at Toronto. Winocour, who is also a screenwriter, co-wrote the script for Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Oscar nominated film “Mustang.”