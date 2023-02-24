MUBI Acquires Additional European Territories on Ira Sachs’ Erotic Drama ’Passages’ in Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Global indie streamer distributor and producer MUBI has acquired all rights in several key European territories to “Passages,” the erotic drama by Ira Sachs that bowed with a splash at Sundance and just had its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Following the world premiere of “Passages” at Sundance MUBI last month snapped up all rights for the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Latin America to the U.S. indie darling director’s first film shot in France.

Now MUBI has acquired additional European territories on “Passages” including for Germany, Austria, Italy, Turkey and Benelux. The Benelux pickup is in partnership with Belgium’s Imagine Film Distribution.

In line with MUBI’s business model, which is open to integrating theatrical and streaming play, MUBI will be releasing “Passages” theatrically in these territories, according to a company rep.

The “Passages” deal for these territories was sealed between MUBI and SBS Films International, the sales arm of producer Saïd Ben Saïd’s SBS production company, during the Berlin fest, a statement said.

“Passages” is produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt.

Set in contemporary Paris, “Passages” sees a German filmmaker named Tomas (Franz Rogowski) impulsively embark on a torrid love affair with a young school teacher named Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos), jeopardizing his relationship with his husband, Martin (Ben Whishaw) who in turn begins his own extramarital affair.

Praising the film, Variety critic Peter Debruge called “Passages” “A brutally honest portrait of a train-wreck relationship in which an openly gay director sabotages his marriage — and maybe his life — by falling for a woman.”

Recent and upcoming MUBI releases include Park Chan-wook’s Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated “Decision to Leave”; Charlotte Wells’ BAFTA winner “Aftersun,” and Lukas Dhont’s Oscar-nominated “Close.”