Mk2 Films Boards ‘Custody’ Director Xavier Legrand’s Next Film, ‘The Successor,’ Starring Marc-André Grondin (EXCLUSIVE)

Xavier Legrand, whose 2017 feature debut “Custody” won two prizes at Venice and swept four Cesar Awards, is back with “The Successor.” The anticipated sophomore outing has been boarded by mk2 films (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) which will launch sales at the European Film Market.

“The Successor” will star Marc-André Grondin (“C.R.A.Z.Y.”) as the newly-announced artistic director of a famous Parisian fashion house. But as expectations are high, he starts experiencing chest pain. Out of the blue he is called back to Montreal to organize his estranged father’s funeral and discovers that he may have inherited much worse than his father’s weak heart.

“We don’t want to give much away but will say that ‘The Successor’ is a tense and thrilling read that we can’t wait to share with buyers,” said Fionnuala Jamison, mk2 films’ managing director.

“As much if not more than with “Custody,’ Xavier Legrand deploys his razor-sharp techniques of dread and suspense to create a very relatable world while simultaneously building on familiar themes in his work and exploring new terrain,” Jamison continued. The executive also praised Legrand for his directing prowess and proven talent of working with actors. “We have every confidence that Legrand will deliver on his incredible new premise,” she added.

After writing and directing the Oscar-nominated, Cesar-winning short “Just Before Losing Everything,” Legrand broke through the international scene with “Custody,” a gripping portrait of a family torn by domestic violence starring Lea Drucker and Denis Menochet. The movie, which was unanimously praised by critics, won the Silver Lion for best director, as well as best first film at Venice, and picked up best film, actress, original screenplay and editing at the Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Legrand was part of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch in 2018.

“The Successor” reunites Legrand with “Custody” producer Alexandre Gavras at KG Productions, as well as Metafilms and Stenola Productions, as well as the distribution banner Haut et Court in France.