MK2 Films Reteams With Joachim Trier on New Movie Following ‘The Worst Person in the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mk2 Films is set to reunite with Joachim Trier following “The Worst Person in the World,” the Norwegian helmer’s Cannes prize-winning and Oscar-nominated romantic comedy which was also a worldwide box-office hit.

The Paris-based company will handle international sales and co-produce alongside Juliette Schrameck at Agat Films, who was also a co-producer on “The Worst Person in the World,” alongside Nathanaël Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz for MK Production. Mk2 films, Schrameck and the Karmitz brothers join producers Maria Ekerhovd at Mer Film and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar at Eye Eye Pictures.

Trier is writing his untitled sixth feature with his long-term collaborator Eskil Vogt, with whom he shared an Oscar nomination for best screenplay. “It is an ambitious yet playful family drama. An intimate, moving, and often funny film about family, memory, and how we need to rewrite the stories we tell about ourselves in order to survive,” said the pair.

The project recently received the highest ever production funding support ($1.9 million) from the Norwegian Film Institute.

“The Worst Person in The World” competed at Cannes where it was acquired by Neon for domestic rights and earned its star Renate Reinsve a best actress award. The film rounded up Trier’s Oslo Trilogy, which began with “Reprise” in 2006 and continued with “Oslo, August 31st” in 2011.

Mk2 Films is at Cannes with several movies across different sections including Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” which plays in competition.

The company has also launched sales on “Les Balconettes,” a fantasy horror film director by Noemie Merlant (“Tár”) and and co-written by Celine Sciamma, who directed Merlant in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”