Milan Kundera, whose novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” was turned into an Oscar-nominated film, has died at the age of 94.

“Milan Kundera died yesterday in Paris after a long illness,” Jindra Pavelková, a representative of the Moravian Library, the Czech library housing his personal collection, told Variety Wednesday.

The 1988 film adaptation of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” was directed by Philip Kaufman and starred Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche.

More to follow.