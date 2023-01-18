Milad Alami’s Berlinale Panorama Film ‘Opponent’ Boarded by Indie Sales, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales company Indie Sales has boarded Swedish-Iranian filmmaker Milad Alami ’s sophomore feature “Opponent” ahead of the film’s premiere at the Berlinale. The banner has unveiled the trailer (below) for the movie which will bow in the Panorama section.

“Opponent” is headlined by popular Iranian actor Payman Maadi, who previously starred in Asghar Farhadi’s films such as “A Separation” and “About Elly.” The movie shot in English and Farsi.

The film follows Iman and his family who have been forced to flee Iran in the aftermath of a devastating rumor. As refugees, they end up in a run-down hotel in Northern Sweden. Despite feeling powerless, Iman tries to maintain his role as the family patriarch. To increase their chances of asylum, he breaks a promise to his wife and joins the local wrestling club. As the rumours start to resurface, Iman’s fear and desperation begin to take a hold.

Alami garnered critical praise and attention with his debut film “The Charmer” which competed at San Sebastian’s New Directors. “Opponent” received the main prize at Les Arcs Film Festival’s industry sidebar where it was presented as a Work-in-Progress.

“I am very proud to have the premiere of ‘Opponent’ at such a prestigious film festival like the Berlinale,” said Alami, who added that “the Panorama section has throughout the years shown some of (his) favorite films.”

“Always interesting and daring topics. I am honoured to be part of that group now,” Alami continued.

“Opponent” is produced by Tangy in Sweden, in co-production with Filmpool Nord, Film i Väst and Sveriges Television in Sweden; and Ape & Bjørn in Norway.

Annika Rogell, who is producing the film at Tangy, said she looked forward to presenting “Opponent” at “one of the best audience-orientated festivals and sections there is.”

“The film has an immediacy due to current situation in Iran, and I hope we can be a voice of support,” added Rogell. “Opponent” will released by TriArt in Sweden on March 31. Co-producers are Ruben Thorkildsen, Sandra Warg, Peter Possne and Anna Croneman.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the poster:



