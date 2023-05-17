Mikael Marcimain, ‘Midsommar’ Team Board ‘Devastation,’ Mylla’s Film About Sweden’s 1860s Starvation (EXCLUSIVE)

Mikael Marcimain, the popular Swedish director of “Call Girl” and “Gentlemen,” is on track to direct “Devastation,” an epic and horrific tale of survival set in 1867. “Devastation” is one of the first projects developed by Mylla films, the new banner set up by Jakob Abrahamsson and Patrik Andersson (“Midsommar”).

Mylla films has enlisted Nordic distributor and co-producer Scanbox and French boutique genre specialist Alexis Perrin of Rumble Fish as co-producers.

A period piece set in Northern Sweden, “Devastation” is penned by Melina Maraki (“The Liberation of Harold Kvist”). Unfolding during the ever-ending winter and famine of 1867, the film revolves around two brothers, one the local industrialist and the other the local preacher, who keep a sawmill society in a tyrannical stronghold. An uprising begins from the most unexpected place.

Marcimain, who is rolling off a a string of TV hits, including “Blackwater” which won a prize at Series Mania in Lille, made his debut feature with “Call Girl” which won the FIPRESCI award at Toronto and won three Guldbagge Awards (the local equivalent to the Oscars). His sophomore outing, “Gentlemen,” based on Klas Östergren’s novel, won three Guldbagge Awards.

“I’m looking forward to adding a new scope and ambition to the Nordic realm of elevated genre film. Devastation is epic in scale and truly a cinematic, dark and realistic story about survival in horrific times, based on Melina Maraki’s bold and grim script,” said Marcimain.

Andersson and Abrahamsson said they’re looking forward to working with Marcimain and lure “local and international audiences into the harsh, thrilling and mesmerizing world of ‘Devastation.'” The pair said the project “could be pitched as a Cormac McCarthy story taking place in the far North of Sweden under one of the toughest times this country has lived through.” On top of producing, Andersson also co-created the story of “Devastation” with Martin Karlqvist (co-originator of the Hårga Cult in “Midsommar”) and Jakob Beckman (“I Am Zlatan”).

“We’re big fans of Mikael Marcimain and the team at Mylla Films, and we’re thrilled to kick off our partnership in the Nordics with such a cool movie,” said Lone Korslund, creative director at Scanbox Productions.

Alexis Perrin, CEO and producer at Rumble Fish, said “Devastation” “promises to be a gripping and unforgettable story set against the unique backdrop of Sweden’s 1860s starvation.”

Mylla films’s inaugural slate also boasts “The Aquanauts” and “Hoin,” a feature thriller based on the twitter/podast sensation by Andreas Ericson, written by Jerker Virdborg.