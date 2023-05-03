Michael Douglas to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Michael Douglas will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes revealed on Tuesday that the “Basic Instinct” star will return to the Croisette this month for the festival, and will be honored as part of the May 16 opening ceremony.

Douglas’ first time in Cannes was the 32nd edition of the festival, with James Bridges’ “The China Syndrome.” He returned for “Basic Instinct” in 1992 and again in 1993 for “Falling Down.” He was most recently in Cannes for Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra.”

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” said Douglas in a statement.

“From my first time here in 1979 for ‘The China Syndrome’ to my most recent premiere for ‘Behind the Candelabra’ in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see on-screen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film.”

