Meredith Mickelson, Talia Asseraf, Enjy Kiwan Join ‘Paradox Effect’ Cast as Shooting Starts in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. model and social influencer Meredith Mickelson, Talia Asseraf (“Muti”), and Egypt’s Enjy Kiwan (“Crazy About You”) have joined Olga Kurylenko and Harvey Keitel in the cast of action thriller “Paradox Effect,” directed by Scott Weintrob, which has started shooting in Italy.

Weintrob is an Emmy-nominated director and producer whose credits include Apple TV+’s “HOME,” Netflix’s “Fastest Car” and Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty” for Prime Video.

In “Paradox Effect,” an innocent woman (Kurylenko) is forced to confront a dangerous kingpin (Keitel) who has kidnapped her young daughter, played by Alice Gerloff, and is holding her for ransom. The women team up with a corrupt Interpol agent, played by Oliver Trevena (“The Plane”), whose son is also being held hostage. Together they scheme to rip off various other criminals in order to raise the ransom to save their offspring. But they then wind up having one hour to save their families from the kingpin’s wrath.

The screenplay is written by Samuel Bartlett, Ferdinando Dell’Omo, and Andrea Iervolino, who is also the film’s producer.

“Paradox Effect” is being produced by Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment via ILBE, their publicly held studio, and by Richard Salvatore, Danielle Maloni, Wonder Film’s Bret Saxon and Jeff Bowler. Executive producers are Luca Matrundola, David Ornston and Nate Adams.

Red Sea Media is handling international sales.

Principal photography on “Paradox Effect” kicked off this week in Bari, the port city in Italy’s southern Apulia region.

IIervolino in a statement noted: “We’re happy to be back shooting in Italy, where it feels like family.”

As for the film, he said: “The amazing talent coming together for this film, coupled with the thrilling story, will ultimately yield a suspenseful action movie that audiences will love.”

Other upcoming ILBE projects include Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” which was also shot in Italy, and stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell.