Mena Suvari Joins Action Thriller ‘The Wrecker,’ Currently in Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Eyeconic Pictures, the recently formed production company from Al Bravo and Niko Foster, has announced that Mena Suvari (“American Beauty”) has joined the cast of action thriller “The Wrecker,” which stars Foster.

Tyrese Gibson (“The Fast and Furious” movie franchise) and Harvey Keitel (“Reservoir Dogs”) were previously announced to the cast. Chad Michael Collins, Ego Mikitas and Danny Trejo round out the key cast.

Production is currently taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Art Camacho is directing from an original screenplay by Foster, which follows a dishonorably discharged ex-marine named Tony, now turned car mechanic, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his reckless brother makes a bad decision gaining the unwanted attention of a notorious crime boss.

Foster produces for Chasing Butterflies Pictures alongside Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films. Additional producers on the film include Colin Bates, Eduard Osipov, Michael Pizzimenti and Hemdee Kiwanuka. Stuart Alson, Elias Axume and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers. Jiarui Guo and Michelle Wang Deppe co-produce.

Camacho recently directed the action film “Ruthless,” starring Dermot Mulroney and Jeff Fahey, which was produced by Bravo and Foster alongside Premiere Entertainment Group.

Suvari is repped by Oren Segal at Management Production Entertainment (MPE) and Innovative Artists. Collins is repped by Jeff Goldberg Management. Trejo is repped by Gloria Hinojosa at Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa, Inc.