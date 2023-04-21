Memento International Picks Up Cannes’ Un Certain Regard-Bound ‘Omen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International is set to represent global rights to “Omen,” the feature debut of Belgian-Congolese artist-turned filmmaker Baloji Tshiani which is slated to world premiere at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

Tshiani previously directed several short films including “Zombies” which played at the BFI London film festival. Blurring the lines between reality and the realm of dreams, “Omen” follows Kofi, who return to his birthplace after being ostracized by his family. The movie explores the weight of beliefs on one’s destiny through four characters accused of being witches and sorcerers, all of them intertwined and guiding each other into the phantasmagoria of Africa.

The film stars Marc Zinga (“Tori and Lokita,” “Dheepan’”) Lucie Debay (“Our Men”) and Eliane Umuhire (“Birds Are Singing in Kigali”).

“I like to describe ‘Omen’ as a chimerical film, an ode to the imaginary and the visceral, evoking the spirits of the departed as much as the boundless energy of childhood,” said Tshiani.

The artist said “Omen” is a “cinematic symphony exploring the complexities of social norms and expectations. It delves into the sacred and the profane, encapsulating rebellion and reverence in a profoundly personal homage to confronting fear, honoring grief, and navigating one’s place in the urgency of the present moment.”

‘Omen’ joins Memento International’s renowned Artscope label dedicated to daring films from first- and second-time directors. Previous Artscope titles include “This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection” by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (which won Sundance’s Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking), “Neon Bull” by Gabriel Mascaro (winner of Venice’s Horizons Special Jury Award), “Court” by Chaitanya Tamhane (winner of Venice’s Lion of the Future Award and Horizons’ Best Film Award) and “The Darkside” by Warwick Thornton.

Memento International said it looked forward to bringing “Baloji’s visual and sensorial experience to the world in Cannes and to once again support an African-shot cinema rarely seen in major film festivals.” The company called it a “captivating and bewitching trip down memory lane.”

“Omen” is produced by Belgian company Wrong Men (“Zero Fucks Given,” “Annette”) and co-produced by Tosala Films, New Amsterdam, Special Touch Studios, Serendipity, RadicalMedia and Big World Cinema.

Benoit Rolland, who produced the film at Wrong Men, said the making of “Omen” has been a “great and meaningful collaboration between men and women from RDC (Congo), Belgium and The Netherlands, and a wonderful adventure.”

“Cannes’ official selection and the trust of Memento International’s fantastic team are the best allies we could have hoped to present our film to the world. I very much look forward to it,” Rolland continued.

“Omen” is scored with a four-part musical composition expressing the point of views of the different characters. There will also be an exhibition displaying costumes and behind the scenes photos of the film.

Baloji broke through as a musician in the early 2000’s as part of the group Starflam. He has so far released three albums, and directed several music videos, including “Peau de chagrin – Bleu de nuit.”

Memento International is also at Cannes with Martin Provost’s “Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe” in competition, and Vladimir Perisic’s Serbian film “Lost Country” at Critics’ Week.