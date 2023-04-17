Mediawan Buys ‘Apollo 10 1⁄2’ Dutch Producer Submarine

Plan B’s new owner Mediawan is pursuing its buying spree with the acquisition of a majority stake in the Emmy Award-winning company Submarine. The Amsterdam-based company develops and produces international scripted series and feature films and documentaries, and owns the largest animation studio in the Netherlands.

Submarine’s film and series credits include the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World,” and the Netflix original production “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press.” Most recently, Submarine produced Richard Linklater’s latest film “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” for Netflix, and the Amazon Prime Video series “Undone” created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob Waksberg. Upcoming projects include the upscale drama series “The Kollective” written by “Gomorrah” and “ZeroZeroZero” showrunner Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Rvaglia; as well as “Safe Harbor” which is inspired by true events crime series and is created by Mark Williams (“Ozark”).

This new acquisition reflects Mediawan’s strategy in terms of setting up international co-productions and building a powerful catalogue of IPs.

Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures, said Submarine’s “expertise in all genres and particularly in adult animation and international series and their appetite for coproductions is a real asset for the continuous development of our group.”