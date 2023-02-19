Matt Damon Says he’s in ‘Early Stages’ on a Project About Ukraine at ‘Kiss The Future’ Berlinale Presser

Matt Damon revealed he was in the “early stages” on a project about Ukraine during the press conference for “Kiss the Future” at the Berlin Film Festival. Damon is a producer on the documentary which chronicles the struggle of Sarajevo citizens during the Bosnian War.

World premiering in the Berlinale Special section, the politically minded documentary is directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and based on “Fools Rush in: A Memoir” the memoir of Bill Carter, an aid worker. It shows how his determination resulted in the enlistment of the world’s largest rock band, U2, to help shine a light. Fifth Season and WME handling worldwide sales.

Asked if he was considering following the footsteps of Sean Penn with “Superpower” with a film on the war in Ukraine, he said he’s “watched as everyone has with horror that unfolded there in the last year,” and although they “don’t have anything on it right now there isn’t any doubt that we’ll be doing.”

“I actually do have somebody over there researching one, but but it’s in its early stages,” he continued, without giving further detail. He said he hasn’t yet met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky but “got a chance to meet his his wife in New York during the UN General Assembly.”

“I think a lot of wonderful films are being made about it now. I’m sure there will be a many, many more made going forward,” added Damon, who was sitting alongside Cicin-Sain and leading Bosnian media figure Vesna Andree Zaimović, also portrayed in the documentary. The Oscar-winning actor produced “Kiss The Future” with Affleck, Sarah Anthony and Ned O’Hanlon.