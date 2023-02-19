Maria Sadowska’s Erotic Thriller ‘Temptation’ Acquired by Kinostar (EXCLUSIVE)

German distributor and world sales company Kinostar has acquired Polish filmmaker Maria Sadowska’s erotic thriller “Temptation.”

Based on the bestselling novel by Edyta Folwarska, “Temptation” tells the story of young journalist Inez, whose assignment to cover soccer star Maks Wygoda leads her onto a dangerous journey.

“Temptation” was produced by Daniel Markowicz of Warsaw-based Lightcraft, who also produced and directed the recent hit Netflix actioner “Lesson Plan,” and executive producers Paulina Nowak and Anita Dabrowska.

“Maria and Daniel are extremely talented, and we are very happy to start working with Lightcraft on this movie, with hopefully many more to follow,” said Kinostar head Michael Roesch.

Sadowska enjoyed a huge box office hit “Girls to Buy,” which saw the second-biggest 2021 opening in Poland after Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song “No Time to Die.” The film follows a young woman who, desperate to escape her small town, becomes an escort only to soon realize she has no control of her new life. “Girls to Buy” sold internationally, with theatrical releases across Europe and VOD releases in the U.S. and Asia.

In addition to handling international sales, Kinostar is distributing “Temptation” in Germany and Austria and may also release it in more countries. The company has distribution operations in 12 European countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands.

Kinostar is selling “Temptation” at the European Film Market along with an international lineup that includes two other Polish films: Heathcliff Janusz Iwanowski’s 1980s-set comedy-drama “Where the Devil Can’t Go, He Sends a Woman,” about a group of entrepreneurial associates who manage to turn crises into opportunities in a time when almost everything in Poland is forbidden; and Patryk Vega’s action-laded crime drama “Exodus,” about a police investigator on the trail of mafia bomb maker whose work is complicated when his son gets mixed up with the mob.

The Stuttgart-based company, which likewise focuses on the distribution of Turkish films, is also offering Mahsun Kirmizigül’s “A Matter of Prestige,” a fact-based drama about music producers in Istanbul and the artists they help propel to success; and Hakan İnan’s “49,” about a secret mission to rescue 49 Turkish citizens trapped in Turkey’s consulate building in Mosul after the Iraqi city fell to ISIS forces in 2014.

Likewise presented at the EFM is Uwe Boll’s “Hanau,” a fact-based German-language film about the 2020 terror attack that left nine people dead.

Kinostar’s upcoming releases in Germany include Mascha Halberstad’s Dutch animated family film “Oink” and Erdal Murat Aktaş’ Turkish drama “Her Şeye Rağmen.”