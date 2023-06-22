Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes Competition Title ‘Kidnapped’ Sells to Further Territories

Following the announcement of the North American acquisition by Cohen Media, The Match Factory has revealed further sales in key territories for Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes Competition title “Kidnapped.”

The film adapts the true story of the kidnapping of the young Jewish boy Edgardo Mortara, starring Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi, Enea Sala and Leonardo Maltese.

The film has its release secured in the following territories: U.K. and Ireland (Curzon), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Entertainment), Japan (Fine Films), Latin America (Cine Video y TV), Spain (Vertigo Films), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Switzerland (Agora Films), Poland (Best Film), Portugal (Alambique), Greece and Cyprus (Rosebud.21), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), Bulgaria (Art Fest), Israel (United King Video), Ukraine (Traffic Films), Taiwan (Light Year Images) and Indonesia (Falcon Pictures). Further territories are in negotiation.

The film is a production by IBC Movie and Kavac Film with Rai Cinema in coproduction with Ad Vitam Production (France) and The Match Factory (Germany), coproduced with the participation of Canal+, Ciné+, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE France Cinéma in association with ARTE and Film-und Medienstiftung NRW with the support of Région Ile-de-France, and is produced by Beppe Caschetto and Simone Gattoni.

Ad Vitam will distribute the film in France and 01 Distribution is handling the distribution in Italy. The film opened in Italian theaters on May 25, and has gathered more than 240,000 admissions.

The film received support from MIC Ministero della Cultura and the Emilia-Romagna region through the Emilia–Romagna Film Commission.