‘Maniac’ Actor Ariel Kavoussi Wraps Directorial Debut ‘The Next Big One’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ariel Kavoussi, whose acting credits include Netflix’s “Maniac,” Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and film “Catfight,” has wrapped her feature directorial debut “The Next Big One: A Comedy with Three Potential Problems.”

In this dystopian sci-fi black comedy, a high-ranking employee at an omnipotent tech firm must help her depressed, activist brother move into their aunt’s house while a hurricane threatens New York city. Principal photography wrapped in Brooklyn, New York. Kavoussi previously directed shorts and some TV.

The lead cast includes Molly Bernard (“Younger”), David H. Holmes (“The Penguin”), Deborah Rush (“Strangers with Candy”) and Kevin Corrigan (“The Get Down”).

The ensemble supporting cast includes Maria Dizzia (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Pais (“The Dropout”), Paul Lazar (“Silence of the Lambs”), Max Casella (“Tulsa King”), Craig Bierko (“UnREAL”), Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things”), Matt Walton (“No Hard Feelings”) and emerging stars Victoria Villier (2021 Fantasia Film Festival’s best actress award for “Inheritance”) and Assol Abdullina (2020 Tribeca Film Festival’s best actress award for “Materna”). Kavoussi herself makes an appearance in the film.

Onur Tukel (“Catfight”) and Sinan Eczacibasi of Cinegryphon Entertainment serve as executive producers on the film. Kavoussi produced for Eccentric Recluse Entertainment, the company’s first feature film production. Co-producers include Justin Kavoussi, Gill Holland, Jacob Karim and Tenaya Kelleher. Associate producers are George Rush (“Sorry to Bother You”), Valerie Steinberg (“Hair Wolf”), Hunter Stark and Carlos Zozoya (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”).

The film is the second creative collaboration between 2022 BAFTA Breakthrough recipient cinematographer Charlotte Hornsby (“Master”) and Kavoussi.

“I feel so honored to have such an incredible cast, crew and team on my first feature,” Kavoussi said. “I have a deep appreciation for those who devote their lives to this craft.”

Bernard is represented by APA and D2 Management. Holmes is represented by Buchwald. Rush is represented by Gersh. Corrigan is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and A3 Artists Agency.