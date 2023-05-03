Malta Launches Inaugural Mediterrane Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

The Malta Film Commission is launching the first-ever Mediterrane Film Festival, a new annual event dedicated to celebrating film and creativity. Running from June 25-30, the festival will take place at Valletta, Malta’s capital, and other locations across the country

The festival aims to serve as a platform for Malta to continue building its film brand image worldwide and attract more film business to the islands. Prominent films shot in recent years in Malta include Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” Terrence Malick’s “The Way of the Wind” and Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The program, which will be revealed during the Cannes Film Festival, will showcase films from each of the MED9 (an alliance of nine Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states: Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain) nations. Screenings will be accessible to the public, and the featured films will be in the running for various awards.

Attendees will include Maltese and international filmmakers, actors, crew members, studio executives, and producers. In addition, there will be representatives from industry professionals, including Mediterranean Film Commission offices, the British Film Commission and executives from Hollywood studios.

Film commissioner Johann Grech said: “The size of our country never deterred us from dreaming big. The Mediterrane Film Festival will bring together the nine unique Mediterranean nations to celebrate – the power of togetherness; the power of creativity; the power of opportunity. Because alone we are small, but together we are better.”

Minister for tourism of Malta, Clayton Bartolo, added: “Our shared love for art and storytelling transcends borders, creating a beautiful tapestry of diverse cultures, united in our passion for film. It is in this spirit of togetherness that we look forward to building a bright future for the Maltese film industry, hand in hand with our Mediterranean partners.”

APPOINTMENTS

Cinema chain Vue has appointed Katrina Cliffe and Henry Birch to its non-executive board of directors, completing its recent round of board appointments.

Cliffe currently holds non-executive director roles at DCC plc and International Personal Finance Plc where she is also a member of the audit committee, having previously held executive roles at American Express, Lloyds Banking Group plc, Goldfish Bank and MBNA Europe Bank.

Birch has held multiple CEO roles including at The Very Group, The Rank Group, William Hill Online and Leisure & Gaming plc and has also held non-executive roles at Plus 500 plc and was trustee and chair of the audit committee at GambleAware.

Cliffe and and Birch will join Tom Singer, non-executive director and chair of Vue International’s audit committee and Stella David, Vue International’s non-executive chair, both of whom were appointed earlier this year.