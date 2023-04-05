Maiwenn’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ With Johnny Depp to Open Cannes Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Maïwenn’s historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, is slated to world premiere on opening night of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The festival confirmed the news following Variety’s report.

The movie marks Depp’s acting comeback after a three-year hiatus following his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard which culminated in a defamation trial won by Depp in December.

Maïwenn’s sixth feature, the period movie revolves around the tumultuous relationship of the French king Louis XV and his lover, Jeanne du Barry (played by Maiwenn), whom he brought into the Versailles Palace to live near him even though she wasn’t a noble. Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ultimately died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. He reigned for 59 years, the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV. Depp barely spoke French before the start of filming so it will be interesting to see how he pulls it off without an accent.

Here’s the official synopsis: Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

“Jeanne du Barry” was produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Goodfellas (previously Wild Bunch International) handling world sales. Le Pacte will distribute the film in France on the same day as Cannes’ opening night, on May 16.

Maiwenn was previously at Cannes in 2011 with “Polisse” which won the Jury Prize, and in 2015 with “My King” which earned Emmanuelle Bercot a best actress award. “Jeanne du Barry” is also expected to play in competition.

The Cannes Film Festival will unveil its Official Selection on April 13 and has already confirmed a pair of anticipated U.S. movies, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ruben Ostlund, the two-time Palme d’Or director of “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness,” will preside over the jury.