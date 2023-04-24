Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘The Delinquents’ for Worldwide Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide sales rights — including in the U.S. — to heist comedy-drama “The Delinquents” from Argentinian writer-director Rodrigo Moreno (“The Custodian”). The film will world premiere as part of the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

In “The Delinquents,” the routine lives of two bank employees, Morán and Román, break down when Morán steals a small fortune from the bank’s vault. On the run, he glimpses a possible alternative to the gray life he’s been living and, in addition, falls in love. But he is forced to choose between this radical alternative and following through on his heist plans, so he resigns himself to a short prison stint. His colleague Román, unwillingly in possession of the stolen money, feels trapped by the secret he’s keeping; his paranoia increases until he too finds a way out, and also discovers a new love. But, bound by their common destiny (highlighted by the similarity of their names), the two protagonists are inevitably drawn together again.

Moreno is a two-time nominee for the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. He’s also won multiple awards at festivals such as the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Sundance, Berlin and Mar de Plata, among others.

The film stars Argentinian actors Esteban Bigliardi (“The Summit”), Daniel Elías (“The Snatch Thief”), Margarita Molfino (“The Accused”), and features Laura Paredes (“Argentina, 1985”), Cecilia Rainero (“Trenque Lauquen”) and Germán De Silva (“Las Acacias”).

“The Delinquents” is produced by Ezequiel Borovinsky of Wanka Cine (Argentina), co-produced by Les Films Fauves (Luxembourg), Sancho&Punta (Brazil), Jirafa Films (Chile), Jaque (Argentina) and Rizoma (Argentina).

Moreno said: “We all have a job, we all dream of a better life, and at some point in our lives, no matter how much we love our jobs or trades, we wish to quit working and be free, released from the work yoke. This film is about that impossible dream, in an attempt to bring it closer to the audience as one of the many possible lives that we all choose to lead.”

Lorna Lee Torres, head of international sales, added: “In ‘The Delinquents,’ Rodrigo Moreno cleverly uses every cinematic device available to him to constantly surprise and entertain us. At the core are two deeply human characters who are only looking for the most out of life, something we can all relate to. We are thrilled to help bring this film into the world and connect it with buyers.”

Torres and Austin Kennedy, international sales manager, will be launching “The Delinquents” in Cannes.

The film is part of Magnolia’s 2023 lineup, which includes Sundance and Berlin-Panorama multi-award-winning film “Kokomo City,” and Sundance opening night documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”