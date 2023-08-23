‘The Game,’ Starring Maggie Civantos, Sells to Spain’s Vertice 360 by FilmSharks (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Vertice 360, one of the country’s leading indie production-distribution companies, has picked up from FilmSharks all Spanish rights to “El juego” (“The Game”), starring Maggie Civantos (“Locked Up,” “Express”) and Nico Furtado, of Netflix’s “El Marginal.”

Written-directed by first-timer Paco Sepúlveda, “The Game” has bowed a trailer ahead of its Spanish theatrical release, scheduled by Vertice 360 for Sept. 1.

“The Game” tells the story of Victor (Furtado) and Eva (Civantos), a couple which broke up after several years and due to the emergency lockdown are forced to live together.

In order not to go crazy, and make the confinement more bearable, they decide to play a game that has two rules: start from scratch as if nothing had happened and conclude their relationship when the confinement ends.

“This is an intimate portrait, with the lockdown like a very subtle context, turning on forgiveness, the importance of loving well and the acceptance of loss,” said Guido Rud, founder of FilmSharks, the Buenos Aires-based international sales company.

“It shows how a couple has to be rebuilt by playing a game of seduction just at the moment when they have been stranded in the middle of their separation due to the pandemic. This allows for a reset,” he explained.

The film marks “Locked Up” star Civantos’ debut as a producer via her Madrid-based outfit Bastardas Films, in co-production with Sepúlveda’s Guainot Produce.

“The Game” was presented at the 25th edition of Spain’s Malaga Film Festival as part of its 5 Minutos de Cine sidebar.