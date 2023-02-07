Luane Gauer Joins Black Bear International as SVP International Production And Acquisitions

Former Protagonist Pictures executive Luane Gauer has joined Black Bear International as SVP of international production and acquisitions.

In her new role, Gauer will oversee production and lead creative on upcoming Black Bear International productions. Titles in their pipeline include Ed Berger’s “Conclave” and “Knox Goes Away,” directed by and starring Michael Keaton. She will also source and package U.K. and European production and acquisitions opportunities to feed the company’s international sales business and U.K. distribution group.

Gauer will report to John Friedberg, president of Black Bear International, and Llewellyn Radley, the company’s EVP International and U.K. managing director.

Gauer previously served as head of acquisitions at London’s Protagonist Pictures where she was responsible for building the company’s sales slate, securing titles such as “The Outrun” with Saoirse Ronan, and Temple Hill’s “Clown in a Cornfield,” which launched at AFM in 2022.

She previously held senior roles at Focus Features and Universal Pictures International, where Gauer worked on films including “Promising Young Woman,” “The Lighthouse” and “Pain & Glory,” among others titles.

“Luane is an executive with impeccable taste, a keen business sense and a fantastic reputation in the industry,” said Friedberg and Radley, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join the team and she will be instrumental in driving the growth of our U.K. and European focussed production and acquisitions business.”

Said Gauer: “I am a big fan of Black Bear and am thrilled at the opportunity to join this dynamic international team as they expand and diversify.”

Gauer joins Black Bear International ahead of a busy European Film Market in Berlin for the company, where they will be launching multiple new projects. Since debuting last year, BBI has launched a number of films, including “Dumb Money,” and Guy Ritchie’s World War II epic, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”