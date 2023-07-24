Locarno Film Festival’s ‘Family Portrait’ Debuts Trailer, Lights On Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“Family Portrait,” written and directed by Lucy Kerr, has debuted its trailer ahead of its world premiere in Locarno Film Festival’s Cineasti Del Presente section. World sales are being handled by Flavio Armone at Lights On.

“Family Portrait” follows a sprawling family on a morning when they have planned a group picture. After the mother disappears and one of the daughters becomes increasingly anxious to find her and take the picture, the rest of the family appears to resist any attempt to gather.

“Initially presenting itself as a realistic portrayal of a family on an idle but hectic summer day, the film progressively descends into a realm where time and space lose their grip, transforming the family portrait into a solemn and enigmatic ritual of transition,” according to a press statement.

In a statement, the director said: “In ‘Family Portrait,’ the family denies the collective mourning experience, and thus, melancholia begins to undermine the film’s supposed ‘reality,’ ultimately leading to a divergence into an alternative psychic realm.”

Kerr was named one of the 25 New Faces of Independent Film in Filmmaker Magazine last year. “Family Portrait,” her debut feature film, garnered her a feature film grant from Austin Film Society, the AirFrance Prize from FID-Lab, and the New Horizons Award from U.S. in Progress.

The cast is led by Deragh Campbell, who received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for best lead actress for “Anne at 13,000 ft.” The cast also includes Chris Galust, who garnered a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award for best male lead and a Gotham Film Awards nomination for breakthrough actor for “Give Me Liberty.”

Other cast include Katie Folger, Rachel Alig, Robert Salas and Silvana Jakich.

The producers are Megan Pickrell and Frederic Winkler for Insufficient Funds and Conjuring Productions. The executive producer is Brittany Reeber. The director of photography is Lidia Nikonova and the editor is Kārlis Bergs.