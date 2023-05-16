‘Lobo Feroz’ Sells Widely for FilmSharks (EXCLUSIVE) 

“Lobo Feroz,” the latest film from “La Casa Muda” director Gustavo Hernández, has sold to getting on half the world, underscoring the market punch of high-profile genre movies from name directors.

Sold by FilmSharks International, “Lobo Feroz” has closed Australia and New Zealand (Palace Film), the U.S. and Spanish-speaking Latin America (ViX) and Russia/CIS (Nashe Kino).

A Spanish-language remake of Israel’s “Big Bad Wolves,” “Lobo Feroz” has also a licensed Taiwan (AV-Jet Intl. Media), Eastern Europe (AMC for TV/SVOD) and Uruguay (Alvaro Caso-ENEC Cine).

The Palace, Nashe Kino, AV-Jet and ENEC deals all have a theatrical component, said FilmSharks’ Guido Rud. France, Italy, Japan, Korea and Germany/GAS are in discussions, he added.

Produced by longterm Hernández partner Ignacio García Cucucovich at Uruguay’s Mother Superior, María Luisa Gutiérrez at Bowfinger International Pictures, and Rud at FilmSharks, “Lobo Feroz” has already opened in Spain via Filmax and Netflix, ranking No. 2 on the U.S. streamer over March 13-26.

García Cucucovich and Rud are are now developing Hernandez’ next feature film with a third version of the screenplay in the works from Jumma Fode, scribe of “Lobo Feroz” and “You Shall Not Sleep,” and Hernández.