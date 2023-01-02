‘Lobo Feroz,’ Spanish Remake of Israeli Revenge Thriller ‘Big Bad Wolves,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lobo Feroz” (“Ferocious Wolves”), the Spanish-language remake of Israeli revenge thriller “Big Bad Wolves” by Uruguay’s Gustavo Hernandez, is launching its trailer exclusively with Variety, ahead of its Jan. 27 Spanish theatrical release via Filmax.

The mordant revenge thriller follows a detective as he tracks a suspected child killer, a former religious studies teacher who was arrested for the crime, but later released due to a clerical error. The detective eventually teams up with the mother of the most recent victim to mete out justice the law seems unable to provide.

Trailer opens with the detective slamming the suspect’s head against a pool table as he draws parallels with the “Little Red Riding Hood” fairy tale about the little girl who goes into the woods alone and comes across the big bad wolf.

Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado’s original “Big Bad Wolves” was hailed by Quentin Tarantino as the best of the year when it came out in 2013, playing in Tribeca, Fantasia, Sitges and Busan among others.

Remake rights were negotiated by its producers Avraham Pirchi and Chilik Michaeli of United Channels Movies with FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud of Argentina and Mother Superior.

“We are delighted to finally launch the international trailer of ‘Lobo Feroz,’” said Rud, alluding to the delays wrought by the pandemic.

Hernandez, best known for his cult film “The Silent House” (“La Casa Muda”) a haunted-house thriller shot in a single, real-time take and remade in the U.S., said at the time the remake was announced: “My intention is to separate myself from the original film to expose the theme through an agile, raw and visceral thriller, questioning the public about ethical decisions and the responsibilities and consequences the protagonists will suffer for their actions.”

He added: “The ambition I have for ‘Lobo Feroz’ comes out of the context of my region, and allows me to develop a catharsis about injustice as a citizen, father and filmmaker.”

Javier Gutiérrez (“Campeones”), Adriana Ugarte (“Julieta”), Rubén Ochandiano (“Undercover)” and Juana Acosta (“El Inocente”) lead the cast of Hernandez’s fifth feature.

Santiago Segura and Maria Luisa Gutierrez’s Madrid-based production labels, Bowfinger and Amiguetes, produced the remake along with Uruguay’s Mother Superior, Hernandez and Ignacio Cucovich’s banner.