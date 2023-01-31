Intramovies Takes on Sales Duties for Finnish Feature ‘Light Light Light’ Ahead of EFM Market (EXCLUSIVE) 

GÖTEBORG — Indie distributor Intramovies has signed on to handle international sales for the upcoming Finnish feature “Light Light Light.”

Directed by Inari Niemi (“My Husband’s Wife,” “Wonderland,” “Summertime”), and produced by Oskari Huttu (“Summertime,” “Fanatics”) at Lucy Loves Drama, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 book “Valoa Valoa Valoa” by Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen. Writer-actress Juuli Niemi (“Summertime”) wrote the screenplay for the film.

Currently in post-production, the story is set in the spring of 1986, when there is an explosion in Chernobyl. A girl called Mimi arrives in a small village in western Finland. She immediately fills 15-year-old Mariia’s life with light. 20-years-later, Mariia returns home to take care of her sick mother, and memories of that meaningful summer start rising to the surface.

Said Niemi: “When I first read the novel ‘Light Light Light,’ which our film is based on, the thing that I found the most extraordinary was the way the author Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen portrayed the two main characters, teenage girls named Mimi and Mariia.

He added: “Huotarinen really captured the paradox of teenage years, when you’re already dealing with serious adult stuff like romantic love, sex and the cruel unfairness of life, but still don’t have the power over your own life and choices. You’re still dependent on someone else’s goodwill, and as it turns out, that’s something Mimi hasn’t had for a long time.”

Intramovies will have two teasers and a promo available at the Berlin Festival’s European Film Market.

Intramovies’ head of acquisitions and production Marco Valerio Fusco said: “Intramovies is very pleased to start this collaboration with Lucy Loves and to bring to the world a film that will take the spectators back in a very special year of our recent history – 1986 – with an intense and touching story about the discovery of self, love, innocence and loss, capable of captivating grown up and young audiences.”

The Scandinavian distributor will be Nordisk Film A/S.

It’s not the first time they have worked with the director and producer. General Manager Katarina Nyman added: “We have a long history working with producer Oskari Huttu and Nordisk has also distributed all the films by director Inari Niemi, so for us boarding the project with Scandinavian rights on the script stage was an easy decision.

“We already loved the script, but our whole team was absolutely blown away after seeing the final film. We are really looking forward to giving the film a large-scale distribution, premiering in Finland most likely in early Autumn,” she added.

Other recent acquisitions at Intramovies include the Swedish filmmaker Mika Gustafson’s “Sisters,” acquired ahead of the film’s pitch as a work in progress at Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market, which begins Feb 2.