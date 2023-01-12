French Romance ‘Lie With Me’ Sells to English-Speaking Markets for Be For Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based Be For Films has closed a raft of deals on “Lie With Me,” Olivier Peyon’s romance drama starring well-known French actors including Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo.

The movie is based on Philippe Besson’s book “Arrête avec tes mensonges.” The autobiographical novel was originally published in France by Editions Julliard in 2017 and won pair of awards including the Maison de la Presse prize in 2017.

“Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his hometown for the first time in many years. Once there, he meets Lucas, the son of a man he loved passionately when he was 17. Memories of this first love come rushing back to Stephane and he and Lucas embark on an impossible love affair.

Be For Films is hosting a market screening for the film at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. The company has already closed a raft of deals on the movie, in Canada (Axia Films Inc), Israel (New Cinema Ltd), Australia / New Zealand (Hi Gloss Entertainment), U.K./Eire (Peccadillo Pictures). Other territories are in discussions. The French distribution company KMBO will distribute the movie in France on Feb. 22.

Be For Films’ lineup also includes Julien Carpentier’s feature debut “La vie de ma mère,” a mother-and-son heartwarming dramedy starring Agnès Jaoui and William Lebghil. The company’s recent hits include Eric Gravel’s social thriller “Full Time” which sold to Music Box in the U.S.



