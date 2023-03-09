Netflix Snaps Up Lewis Capaldi Documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ From Pulse Films, Sets Release Date

Lewis Capaldi’s feature-length documentary “How I’m Feeling Now” has been snapped up by Netflix.

The streamer has acquired worldwide rights to the doc, which is set to drop globally on April 5, via Independent Entertainment. The project was produced by BMG and Pulse Films, a VICE Media Group company, and co-financed by Quickfire Films.

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now” is directed by Joe Pearlman (“Bros: After the Screaming Stops”) and gives fans an inside look into the multi-platinum, award-winning artist as he returns to his roots following unimaginable global success including five headline tours and chart-topping singles.

As 26-year-old Capaldi returns to his family home in Scotland, where he started out, he grapples with balancing fame with normality as well as starting on the always-tricky sophomore album.

“This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’ but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age – mental health,” said Sam Bridger, head of music film at Pulse Films. “Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of director Joe Pearlman, producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.”

Alistair Norbury, BMG president of repertoire and marketing U.K., said: “We are delighted to help bring this project to life with Lewis and of course Pulse and Quickfire Films. As well as a great songwriter and musician, Lewis is a compelling character who has a genuine and deep connection with fans. This release further demonstrates our commitment to support artists across every service area from records to publishing, film to books, neighbouring rights and increasingly artist management and live too.”