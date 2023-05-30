LevelK Boards Karlovy Vary Title ‘We Have Never Been Modern’ About Intersex People in 1930’s; Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded “We Have Never Been Modern,” a Czech period drama inspired by the true story of intersex people in the 1930’s. The film has been selected at Karlovy Vary and will be released in Czech Republic by Bontonfilm.

The movie, which marks the feature debut of Matěj Chlupáček (“Zrádci”), follows Helena, who is about to have a baby with an affluent factory manager. All her illusions soon perish when the dead body of a newborn intersex baby is found in the middle of their factory. Helena needs to find out what happened there for the safety of her own child, but she runs into her own prejudices.

“We Have Never Been Modern” stars Eliška Křenková (“Bird Atlas,” “Winter Flies”), Miloslav König (“Blood Kin,” “Little Girl Blue”) and newcomer Richard Langdon.



Chlupáček, who also produced the film, said he “chose to tell the story of ‘We Have Never Been’ because it communicates current and important topics, such as the position of women in society and the true story of intersex people, through an understandable genre concept of a mysterious detective drama, originally set in the 1930s Europe.”

“We Have Never Been Modern” was written by Miro Šifra (“Zrádci”) and produced by Chlupáček and Maja Hamplová (“Shadowplay”) for Barletta Productions with financial support from Barletta Productions, DNA Production, Czech Television, RTVS, Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Film Fund, Bontonfilm SK, innogy, Zlín Film Fund.

Barletta’s recent credits include “Rats,” a limited series which won the Czech Lion Award and the Czech Critics Award for best series. The company also delivered the unscripted series “Czech It Out” for HBO Max, the three-part miniseries “Iveta” about an iconic Czech singer Iveta Bartošová, written and directed by Michal Samir, and the feature film “Shadowplay” directed by Peter Bebjak.

Here’s the trailer: