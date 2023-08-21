Canadian Distributor LevelFilm Hires Duo in Key Leadership Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian distributor LevelFilm has hired two executives from Sphere Films in leadership roles.

Olivier Gauthier-Mercier joins as VP, distribution and Lainie Elton as VP, sales and acquisitions. Gauthier-Mercier was previously VP, distribution at Sphere Films where he oversaw the releases of Ari Aster’s “Beau is Afraid,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up” and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun.”



Lainie Elton returns to LevelFilm after heading up licensing and digital strategy at Sphere Films as a vice president. Elton was previously VP, sales at LevelFilm for five years shepherding “Firecrackers,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “The Assistant.” The executive was also instrumental in establishing LevelFilm’s relationships with Netflix and Rogers.

Upcoming LevelFilm releases include musical biopic “Dreamin’ Wild,” starring Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Chris Messina and Walton Goggins and Ben Kingsley-led drama “Jules.’ At the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, LevelFilm has Elliot Page-produced queer cheer drama “Backspot,” starring Evan Rachel Wood, K. Devery Jacobs and Shannyn Sossamon, from director D.W. Waterson.

The Toronto-based independent distribution outfit was founded in 2013 and past releases include “Mafia Mamma,” “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street,” “The Inspection” and “Scarborough.”

Gauthier-Mercier said, “I’m thrilled to join the fantastic level team. I’m looking forward to continuing its upward trajectory in its second decade.”

Elton added: “I’m delighted to be returning as part of LevelFilm’s next chapter. By renewing our commitment to supporting Canadian filmmakers, we’ll be able to connect Canadian audiences with the films we love.”

