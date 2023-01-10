Les Films du Losange Boards Joachim Lafosse’s Timely New Film ‘Un Silence’ with Daniel Auteuil, Emmanuelle Devos (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films du Losange has boarded “Un silence,” the new thought-provoking film by Belgian filmmaker Joachim Lafosse (“The Restless”) starring Daniel Auteuil and Emmanuelle Devos. The company has unveiled an exclusive first still of the timely drama on the eve of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous market in Paris which kicks off this week.

The plot remains enigmatic but Les Films du Losange said it will revolve around Astrid (Devos), the wife of an acclaimed lawyer (Auteuil). Silenced for 25 years, her family balance suddenly collapses when her children initiate their search for justice.

Auteuil and Devos are among France’s best known actors. Auteuil previously won Cesar and BAFTA awards. His credits include “La belle époque” by Nicolas Bedos, and “Hidden” by Michael Haneke, while Devos, who also won a Cesar award, previously starred in Jacques Audiard’s “Read My Lips” and Arnaud Desplechin’s movies including “A Christmas tale” and “Kings & Queen.”

Now in post-production, “Un Silence” will mark Joachim’s follow up to “The Restless” which competed at Cannes in 2021. One of Belgium’s best known filmmakers, Lafosse also previously directed “Our Children,” a drama with Emilie Dequenne and Tahar Rahim which represented Belgium in the Oscar race.

The film is produced by Stenola Productions (“The Restless”), Samsa Film, Les Films du Losange and Prime Time.

On top of handling international sales, Les Films du Losange will be releasing the film in France. Other distributors on board include Cineart for Belgium and the Netherlands, and Samsa Film in Luxembourg.

The anticipated drama has been pre-bought by Canal +, Ciné +, France 3, RTBF (Belgian TV), Proximus and BeTV.

Les Films du Losange was acquired last year by Charles Gillibert, the powerful French independent producer of Mia Hansen-Love, Olivier Assayas, Pietro Marcello, Kirill Serebrennikov and Leos Carax, among others.