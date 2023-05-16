Leonine, A24 Set Up New Distribution Label in Germany, Austria; ‘Wizards!,’ ‘Iron Claw’ First Titles to Be Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s leading independent film distributor Leonine Studios and A24 are partnering to set up joint label A24 | Leonine Studios, which will distribute films in Germany and Austria.

The first films to be released under the new banner are the newly acquired titles “Wizards!” by David Michôd, starring Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Pete Davidson, and Sean Durkin’s “The Iron Claw,” with Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

The new label builds on the companies’ collaboration on multi-Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which was released by Leonine on April 28, 2022, and garnered more than 380,000 admissions in Germany and Austria.

Leonine and A24 will also work together to create additional benefits for members of AAA24, which stands for All Access A24, in Germany.

Leonine CEO Fred Kogel said: “A24’s bold storytelling and their passion for outstanding high-quality content that is never conventional and always unique is spectacular. They successfully drew a new audience to theaters, which is a great achievement.

“This partnership is a perfect match for our vision and commitment to distributing and licensing premium content in every shape and form and we’re very proud to continue working closely with the great team at A24.”

Leonine will be the recipient of Variety‘s International Achievement in Film Award at a ceremony on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. Its movie releases have included “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Knives Out,” Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” “Hustlers” and, last week, A24’s “Beau Is Afraid.”

Upcoming theatrical releases include the Milli Vanilli biopic “Girl You Know It’s True,” which it produced inhouse, “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”