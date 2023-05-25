Leonardo Di Caprio, Tobey Maguire, Queen Latifah Among Guests at Aston Martin Party During Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo Di Caprio, Tobey Maguire, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Queen Latifah were among the guests at Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary party Wednesday at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, on the French Riviera. The luxury car company also unveiled the first in a new generation of sportscars, the DB12.

Other actors in attendance included Kate Beckinsale, James Marsden and James Bond actor Jeffrey Wright.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Courtesy of Max Earey

They were joined by singer-songwriter Adam Lambert. The world of fashion was represented by leading models Winnie Harlow, Lais Ribeiro, Alessandra Ambrosio and Poppy Delevingne.

The DB12 was unveiled by Aston Martin Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, ahead of their participation this week in the Monaco Grand Prix. The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant team sits second in the Constructors’ Championship.

The DB12, described by executive chairman Lawrence Stroll as “the world’s first Super Tourer,” heralds a new era of high performance and ultra-luxury for the company. It has a top speed of 202mph and best-in-class power output of 680PS/800Nm from its 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine.



One hundred and ten guests from across the fields of entertainment, sport, the arts and business were treated to a live performance from British singer and actor Rina Sawayama, and tracks from DJ Peggy Gou.

Jeffrey Wright, Queen Latifah Courtesy of Max Earey

Aston Martin is one of the sponsors of the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes, which will be hosted by Queen Latifah. The HIV/AIDS research organization’s event takes place Thursday at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The first DB12 customer car will be auctioned at the event.

Lawrence Stroll said: “The launch of DB12 marks not just the start of our next generation of sportscars, but also a key step forward in our vision to establish Aston Martin as the world’s most desirable British ultra-luxury performance brand.

“Given the focus on celebrating our unique combination of ultra-luxury and high-performance, there could be no better place to unveil DB12 than here in Cannes on the eve of the amfAR Gala and during the Monaco Grand Prix week.”