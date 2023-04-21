Leo Maidenberg’s Banner Sets ‘The Truth’ by ‘Euphoria’ Creator Daphna Levin, ‘Fantomette,’ ‘Tango’ Film Adaptations, Leila Sy’s Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Leo Maidenberg’s Paris-based company Place du Marché Productions is developing a slate of French and international films and TV series with acclaimed talents, including Daphna Levin, the creator of the Israeli series “Euphoria,” as well as Sarah Kaminsky (“Raid Dingue”) and Leïla Sy (“Banlieusards”).

Maidenberg, who launched Place du Marché in 2018 after a career in diplomacy and made his producing debut with Caroline Fourest’s politically charged action film “Sisters in Arms,” has teamed with Kim Younes at Elvie Productions on a pair of high concept Israeli series.

The first title produced by the two banners is “The Truth,” a police thriller series co-written and directed by Levin, whose credits also include the original Israeli series “In Therapy.” Set in Tel Aviv, “The Truth” opens on the day of the final verdict for the most controversial murder case in Israel, 10 years after the incident which took place in the storage of a high school gym. That same day, a new murder happens in identical circumstances. Juvenile inspector Rachel Zohar, student at the high school at the time of the first murder, must revisit her trauma to solve the case. Aurit Zamir (“Babysitter”) co-wrote the series with Levin.

“The Truth” is being co-produced by Endemol Shine and has been ordered by Kan 11. About Premium Content (APC) is handling global sales for the show. Currently in post production, “The Truth” is expected to be completed this summer.

Place du Marché and Elvie Productions have also partnered on “Hooligans,” an Israeli series penned by Lee Gilat (“Tehran,” “Your Honor”) and Izhar Harlev (“The Gordin Cell”) which will be directed by Ilan Aboody (“Jerusalem”). The series, scheduled to start shooting in June with Gilat directing, has been ordered by Canal+ in France and Kan 11 in Israel, and is being co-produced by Artza Productions (“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem”). Plot revolves around Meni Azulai, who works as a delivery boy who unwillingly becomes an infiltrator within the Israeli right wing movement.

Back in France, Maidenberg is developing a live action feature adaptation of Georges Chaulet’s classic literary collection “Fantômette” created in the 1960’s and published until 2011. The popular franchise following a young and bright little girl who leads a double life as a masked heroine solving mysteries and crimes. “Fantômette” has previously been adapted in live and animated series mixing action, comedy and fantasy. Sarah Kaminsky, whose screenwriting credits include Dany Boon’s “Raid Dingue” and Fred Cavayé’s “Adieu Monsieur Haffman,” among others,

Maidenberg said the adaptation will take place 30 years after the original story of “Fantômette” and will revolve around the older Fantômette who is now a mother raising her daughter. The series will tackle contemporary themes such as climate change and bullying in school.

Alongside “Fantômette,” Maidenberg is developing an ambitious film adaptation of another graphic novel, “Tango,” which revolves around a man who stole millions to a drug cartel and is hiding in a remote village in Bolivia where he has started a new life. The project, which will shoot in English and Spanish, reteams Maidenberg with director Varante Soudjian following his 2022 comedy “La Traversée.” Soudjian is writing the adaptation with “Tango”s authors Matz and Philippe Xavier. Matz’s past credits include “The Black Dahlia,” co-written by David Fincher and Miles Hyman. Metropolitan, one of France’s biggest distribution companies, is co-developing “Tango.” The outfit previously worked with Maidenberg on “Sisters in Arms” and “La Traversée.”

Maidenberg has also joined forces with Jad Ben Ammar at Kador, who was his production partner on “Sisters in Arms,” for “Le Miraculé.” A thriller drama, “Le Miraculé” is based on the life of Djilali Belhaouas, a repenting gangster who spent his life going from prison cells to hospital beds. Belhaouas, who is paraplegic and disabled, co-wrote the script with Amel Bedani (“L’enfant du paradis”), Zami Zitouni and Leïla Sy, the up-and-coming filmmaker of Netflix’s hit movie “Banlieusards” (co-directed with rapper-turned director-actor Kery James), and “Yo Mama” for Gaumont. Ly is also set to direct “Le Miraculé.”

Besides “Sisters in Arms,” Maidenberg’s previous credits include “The Bunker Game,” a horror movie starring Gaia Weiss which Studiocanal has sold in over 25 territories; and Abel Danan’s horror thriller “Leana” (currently in post production) starring Lina El Arabi (“A Wedding”).

The company is currently shooting “Le mangeur d’âme,” penned and directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the duo between “The Deep House.” The thriller stars Virginie Ledoyen and Sandrine Bonnaire, and has been pre-bought by OCS, Amazon Prime Video and France Televisions. WTFilms has boarded international sales to the movie, while Starinvest has French distribution rights.





