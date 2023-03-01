Sony Pictures Classics Buys ‘Miracle Club,’ Starring Laura Linney, Maggie Smith

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in the U.S., Latin America, and select territories in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe to “The Miracle Club.”

Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, the film stars Laura Linney, Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Agnes O’Casey.

The Dublin-shot film centers on four Dublin women who come together on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Lourdes in France, where they discover the solidarity in their friendship and unveil their own personal miracles.

Produced by Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer and Larry Bass, the film was shot throughout 2022 and is currently in post-production. “The Miracle Club” reunites its leading actresses and Sony Pictures Classics, with all three having starred in previous films released by the distributor, including Linney in “Jindabyne” (2006) and “Driving Lessons” (2006), Smith in the titular role of “The Lady in the Van” (2015), and Bates in “Love Liza” (2002) and “Midnight in Paris” (2011).

Said O’Sullivan: “What really enthralled me about the story is how three strong characters confront one another and then, by embracing truth, they understand that the miracle they have all been looking for is right in front of them: in the strength of their friendships and unshakeable togetherness. What we have achieved together is to make an emotional movie that is truly joyous, uplifting, and aspirational.”

Sony Pictures Classics added in a statement: “Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney in peak form, having it out with each other in director Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s moving and humorous journey to Lourdes, promises a rich, rewarding experience for audiences everywhere.”

Embankment Films arranged production financing with Curling’s Zephyr Films through Ireland’s BCP and Ingenious Media. The London-based sales agent brokered the U.S. sale to Sony Pictures Classics, as well as earlier pre-sales for a bundle of international territories, including U.K. (Lionsgate), Benelux (WW Entertainment), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Spain (A Contracorriente), Australia (Transmission), Canada (Level), Greece (Spentzos), Portugal (Lusomundo), S Africa (Filmfinity), Israel (United), Middle East (Frontrow), Poland (Forum), Hungary (ADS), and airlines (Cinesky).

Sony Pictures Classics and Embankment Films previously collaborated on Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” “The Father” and his forthcoming film “The Wife.”