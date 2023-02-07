Laura Dern to be Honored at French Cinematheque Ahead of ‘The Son’ Local Premiere

Oscar-winning actor Laura Dern will be celebrated at the French Cinematheque in Paris on Feb. 20, in the run up to the French premiere of Florian Zeller’s “The Son.” She stars in the film opposite Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

The career tribute is being co-organized by Orange Studio, the French distributor of “The Son,” and the French Cinematheque. As part of the homage, Dern will be on the ground to give a masterclass, while three of her films will be screened, including “The Son” and two cult movies, David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” and “Sailor and Lula.” The premiere of “The Son” will be introduced on stage by Dern and Zeller.

Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” “The Son” world premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival and went on to play at Toronto. The film was released by Sony Pictures Classics in the U.S. It’s part of a trilogy of plays, including “The Mother” and “The Father,” that have been performed around the world.

Dern, whose performance in the film has been applauded by critics, stars as the mother of a teenage boy suffering from a severe depression that eventually shatters their affluent New York family. Dern stars opposite Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins.

Dern previously won a best supporting Oscar for her role in “Marriage Story,” and was nominated twice before, for “Wild” and “Rambling Rose.” She’s also demonstrated her sprawling acting range in TV roles, notably in “Big Little Lies” for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award. Dern has also starred in iconic blockbusters, including Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.”