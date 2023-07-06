Kinology Boards Quentin Dupieux’s Locarno-Bound ‘Yannick’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kinology has boarded Quentin Dupieux’s (“Rubber”) ferocious comedy “Yannick” which will world premiere in competition at the Locarno Film Festival.

The anticipated film is produced by Thomas et Mathieu Verhaeghe at Atelier de production, and Hugo Selignac at Chi-Fou-Mi Productions. “Yannick” stars Raphaël Quenard, Pio Marmaï, Blanche Gardin and Sébastien Chassagne.

Yannick” unfolds during a mediocre stage performance of “Le Cocu” during which an audience member revolts and takes the full reins of the room.

“‘Yannick’ is Quentin Dupieux’s most mature film; it’s both melancholic and thoughtful,” said Gregoire Melin, Kinology’s founder and president. “We’re so excited to be reteaming with him after ‘Daaaaaali!’ and ‘Wrong’ on this new film which could become even more cult than his previous movies,” Melin continued.

Diaphana will release “Yannick” in France on Aug. 2. Kinology will kick off international sales at Locarno. Dupieux, who is one of France’s most prolific filmmakers, also has “Daaaaaali!” coming out in French theaters later this year. “Daaaaaali!” stars an ensemble cast led by Anaïs Demoustier, Gilles Lellouche and Edouard Baer.

Kinology’s fall slate includes Luc Besson’s “DogMan” starring Caleb Landry Jones, and Bertrand Bonello’s “The Beast” with Lea Seydoux and George MacKay, both of which are expected to world premiere at Venice.